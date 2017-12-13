Firm ‘excited’ for a Grimm event

Launching this week is a unique and magical Christmas experience, where the adventure begins as you step through the enchanted book cover entrance, into a world of glittering festivities.

Themed on Brothers Grimm, fairytales take a twisted turn

among the ancient ruins of Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds, as performance and live music ignites the region with Christmas cheer and festive beer.

Harrogate-based horticultural team and registered charity Horticap, has been commissioned for the second year running to provide a forest setting inside the ancient ruins of Kirkstall Abbey – the backdrop for the theatrical festive shopping and entertainment extravaganza this month.

Phil Airey, Director at Horticap said: “We are all excited to be part of the festive experience once again. Our students are working hard to prepare for the event, and are also excited to be attending what will no-doubt be a magical experience for all.”

The line-up includes Brass Band, Twisted Cabaret, Aerial performance, and a festive lip-sync mash-up.

Show Organiser, Julia Benfield said: “We’ve spent the last year working on introducing interactive elements to the programming and really want to instill the child like joy of Christmas across people of all backgrounds, beliefs and ages.

Leeds Hidden Christmas Market takes over Kirkstall Abbey, from today to December 21. Visit: www.wegottickets.com/hidden-christmas- market for more details, and to book tickets.