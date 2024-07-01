Firefighters tackle tumble dryer fire that destroys first floor of property in Harrogate district
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon were called to a property near Summerbridge at 7.22pm on Sunday (June 30) to a tumble dryer on fire in the bedroom.
The firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.
Crews then checked for further fire spread in the loft space of both the affected property and neighbouring properties using a thermal imaging camera and triple exterior ladders.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The first floor of the affected property suffered 100 per cent fire damage and the ground floor of the property sustained moderate fire damage.
“Crews ventilated the property to clear smoke logging.”
