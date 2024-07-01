Firefighters tackle tumble dryer fire that destroys first floor of property in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:22 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire on the first floor of a property in the Harrogate district at the weekend.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon were called to a property near Summerbridge at 7.22pm on Sunday (June 30) to a tumble dryer on fire in the bedroom.

The firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

Crews then checked for further fire spread in the loft space of both the affected property and neighbouring properties using a thermal imaging camera and triple exterior ladders.

A fire at a property in the Harrogate district, that was caused by a tumble dryer, has caused major damage

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The first floor of the affected property suffered 100 per cent fire damage and the ground floor of the property sustained moderate fire damage.

“Crews ventilated the property to clear smoke logging.”

