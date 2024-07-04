Firefighters tackle fire at property in Harrogate caused by dogs switching on cooker

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in the kitchen of a property in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a house at 12.55pm on Wednesday (July 3).

On arrival, firefighters were deployed wearing breathing apparatus and rescued three dogs from inside the property.

The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

The fire was started in the kitchen due to the dogs jumping up and switching the cooker on.

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.