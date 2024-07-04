Firefighters tackle fire at property in Harrogate caused by dogs switching on cooker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in the kitchen of a property in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a house at 12.55pm on Wednesday (July 3).

On arrival, firefighters were deployed wearing breathing apparatus and rescued three dogs from inside the property.

The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

