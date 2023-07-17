News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters tackle blaze in Harrogate district which causes death of over 32,000 chickens

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to Upper Dunsforth in Boroughbridge at 3.35pm on Saturday to a report of a fire in a commercial premises.

Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

"There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”

Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said that the fire measured approximately 250ft by 50m.

