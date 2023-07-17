Firefighters tackle blaze in Harrogate district which causes death of over 32,000 chickens
Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to Upper Dunsforth in Boroughbridge at 3.35pm on Saturday to a report of a fire in a commercial premises.
Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.
"There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said that the fire measured approximately 250ft by 50m.