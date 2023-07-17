Firefighters tackle blaze in Harrogate district which causes death of over 32,000 chickens

Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to Upper Dunsforth in Boroughbridge at 3.35pm on Saturday to a report of a fire in a commercial premises.

Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

"There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”

Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)