Firefighters respond to reports of chemical smell on Harrogate street last night
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chemical smell on a street in Harrogate last night.
By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:58am
Crews from Harrogate attended to the property on Robert Street at around 9.50pm.
The chemical smell was found to be paint thinner that had been poured into the drains.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log said: “The smell was affecting more than one property on the street.
"Crews gave advice and the environment agency was informed.”