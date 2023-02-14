Firefighters respond to reports of chemical smell on Harrogate street last night

Crews from Harrogate attended to the property on Robert Street at around 9.50pm.

The chemical smell was found to be paint thinner that had been poured into the drains.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log said: “The smell was affecting more than one property on the street.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chemical smell on a street in Harrogate last night