Firefighters respond to fire at Knaresborough industrial estate in early hours

Crews from Knaresborough responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at an industrial premises in Flaxby at 4:47am this morning (February 15).

This resulted in a small fire confined to a vending machine.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log said: "The fire was extinguished by staff using a dry powder extinguisher prior to our arrival.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Knaresborough industrial estate in the early hours of this morning

“Crews inspected and isolated the machine, and advice was given to staff.”