Firefighters respond to fire at Knaresborough industrial estate in early hours
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to small fire at an industrial estate in Knaresborough in the early hours of this morning.
Crews from Knaresborough responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at an industrial premises in Flaxby at 4:47am this morning (February 15).
This resulted in a small fire confined to a vending machine.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log said: "The fire was extinguished by staff using a dry powder extinguisher prior to our arrival.
“Crews inspected and isolated the machine, and advice was given to staff.”
The cause of the fire was a mechanical fault.