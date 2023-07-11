News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters rescue woman after she climbs tree to avoid being crushed by herd of cows in Ripon

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a woman who became stranded up a tree after she climbed it to escape a herd of cows.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 21:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

Firefighters from Ripon were called to Ure Bank Terrace at 6.38pm on Sunday (10 July) where upon arrival they found a woman stuck up a tree.

She had reportedly climbed up to safety to escape a herd of cows which surrounded her whilst walking through a field.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews moved the cows away from the tree allowing the walker and her dog to leave the field uninjured."

Women trapped after climbing tree to escape herd of cows rescued by Ripon firefightersWomen trapped after climbing tree to escape herd of cows rescued by Ripon firefighters
However, this was not the end of the rescue mission for the firefighters as the report added: “On returning to the fire engine, crews discovered a vehicle that had gone into a ditch whilst turning round.

“Crews assisted in removing the vehicle from the ditch using crew power and vehicle wedges.”

