Firefighters rescue woman after she climbs tree to avoid being crushed by herd of cows in Ripon

Firefighters from Ripon were called to Ure Bank Terrace at 6.38pm on Sunday (10 July) where upon arrival they found a woman stuck up a tree.

She had reportedly climbed up to safety to escape a herd of cows which surrounded her whilst walking through a field.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews moved the cows away from the tree allowing the walker and her dog to leave the field uninjured."

However, this was not the end of the rescue mission for the firefighters as the report added: “On returning to the fire engine, crews discovered a vehicle that had gone into a ditch whilst turning round.