Firefighters rescue trapped driver from car following collision on major road in Harrogate district

Firefighters from Boroughbridge and Ripon were called to the roundabout on the A168 from the A1 at 11.46am on Saturday (February 17) to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Crews worked with cutting equipment to remove the door of the vehicle, allowing the driver trapped inside to get themselves out.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital via an ambulance for checks.