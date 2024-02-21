News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters rescue three people trapped inside car following collision with tree in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responde d to reports of a road traffic collision in a Harrogate district village on Tuesday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Firefighters from Ripon, Masham and Bedale were called to Kirkby Malzeard at 11.34pm on Tuesday (February 20) to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a Vauxhall Astra hit a tree.

Of the four occupants in the vehicle, three were extricated by fire crews following a full door and roof removal.

All four casualties were taken to hospital via ambulance with suspected cervical spinal cord injuries.

Firefighters have rescued three people that were trapped inside a car following a collision with a tree in Kirkby MalzeardFirefighters have rescued three people that were trapped inside a car following a collision with a tree in Kirkby Malzeard
The fire crews used lighting, stabilisation equipment, small tools, hydraulic cutters and sharps protection to carry out the extraction.

The incident was then left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.

