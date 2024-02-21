Firefighters rescue three people trapped inside car following collision with tree in Harrogate district village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Ripon, Masham and Bedale were called to Kirkby Malzeard at 11.34pm on Tuesday (February 20) to a single vehicle road traffic collision where a Vauxhall Astra hit a tree.

Of the four occupants in the vehicle, three were extricated by fire crews following a full door and roof removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four casualties were taken to hospital via ambulance with suspected cervical spinal cord injuries.

Firefighters have rescued three people that were trapped inside a car following a collision with a tree in Kirkby Malzeard

The fire crews used lighting, stabilisation equipment, small tools, hydraulic cutters and sharps protection to carry out the extraction.