Firefighters rescue pair from Harrogate blaze

An investigation is continuing into the cause of a fire which hospitalised two elderly people in Harrogate.

Fire-crews were fighting the blaze from around 9.30am until the afternoon on Thursday (January 19), which broke out in the downstairs area of the property on Swarcliffe Road. Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge carried out salvage work on the property, and assisted with the investigation.

They were able to rescue two people, a man and woman, from the property, who were then taken to hospital by ambulance. North Yorkshire Police has reported that both were in a 'serious condition' at the time. The cause of fire was not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has said the investigation is ongoing.