Firefighters help assist ambulance service to rescue person from canal in Ripon
Firefighters from Ripon were called to Boroughbridge Road at 12.23am on Saturday morning to help assist ambulance crews with moving a patient from a long boat.
The fire crew helped to move the casualty into a seated position to allow paramedics to carry out an assessment.
The crew liaised with paramedics and staff from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to establish a plan of action.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said: “Crews then assisted the casualty from the boat to the pontoon and left them in the care of ambulance crews.”