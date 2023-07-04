Crews from Ripon, Bedale, Lofthouse and Boroughbridge were called to a fire in a farm building Ringbeck Road in Kirkby Malzeard at 6.11pm yesterday (3 July).

The building contained a number of hay bales and crews worked to protect the surrounding buildings and to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farmer assisted with a tractor in turning the bales over as crews battled with a changeable wind to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from four fire stations were called to a Harrogate district village yesterday to deal with a fire in a barn