Firefighters from Ripon, Bedale, Lofthouse and Boroughbridge tackle large barn fire in Harrogate district village

Firefighters from four fire stations were called to a village in the Harrogate district yesterday evening to deal with a fire in a barn.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:43 BST

Crews from Ripon, Bedale, Lofthouse and Boroughbridge were called to a fire in a farm building Ringbeck Road in Kirkby Malzeard at 6.11pm yesterday (3 July).

The building contained a number of hay bales and crews worked to protect the surrounding buildings and to extinguish the fire.

The farmer assisted with a tractor in turning the bales over as crews battled with a changeable wind to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from four fire stations were called to a Harrogate district village yesterday to deal with a fire in a barnFirefighters from four fire stations were called to a Harrogate district village yesterday to deal with a fire in a barn
The fire unfortunately resulted in 100 per cent damage to approximately 85 hay bales and also fire damage to the roof of the barn.

