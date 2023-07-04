Firefighters from Ripon, Bedale, Lofthouse and Boroughbridge tackle large barn fire in Harrogate district village
Crews from Ripon, Bedale, Lofthouse and Boroughbridge were called to a fire in a farm building Ringbeck Road in Kirkby Malzeard at 6.11pm yesterday (3 July).
The building contained a number of hay bales and crews worked to protect the surrounding buildings and to extinguish the fire.
The farmer assisted with a tractor in turning the bales over as crews battled with a changeable wind to extinguish the fire.
The fire unfortunately resulted in 100 per cent damage to approximately 85 hay bales and also fire damage to the roof of the barn.