Firefighters from North and West Yorkshire tackle large barn fire in Harrogate district
Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough joined their West Yorkshire colleagues to tackle a large barn fire in Huby yesterday.
By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:42am
Firefighters were called to a fire in a barn containing straw measuring approximately 25m x 25m at 1.55pm yesterday (February 15).
In total, four fire appliances from Harrogate, Knaresborough and West Yorkshire attended.
Crews used 45mm jets and hose reels jets to extinguish the blaze.