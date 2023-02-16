News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters from North and West Yorkshire tackle large barn fire in Harrogate district

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough joined their West Yorkshire colleagues to tackle a large barn fire in Huby yesterday.

By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:42am

Firefighters were called to a fire in a barn containing straw measuring approximately 25m x 25m at 1.55pm yesterday (February 15).

In total, four fire appliances from Harrogate, Knaresborough and West Yorkshire attended.

Crews used 45mm jets and hose reels jets to extinguish the blaze.

The barn fire at Huby (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
In total, four appliances attended the incident (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
Always time for a photo op when the work is done! (Image: Harrogate Fire Station/Twitter)
