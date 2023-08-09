Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon tackle fire which kills 70 pheasants

North Yorkshire firefighters attended to a fire in Ripon on Tuesday morning which killed approximately 70 pheasants

Fire crews from Ripon, Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a fire to a number of gas cylinders in the village of Aldfield in Ripon at 11.36am yesterday.

Crews located five propane gas cylinders well alight that then spread to a number of nearby pheasant sheds.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before cooling the cylinders and damping down hotspots.