Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon tackle fire which kills 70 pheasants
Fire crews from Ripon, Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a fire to a number of gas cylinders in the village of Aldfield in Ripon at 11.36am yesterday.
Crews located five propane gas cylinders well alight that then spread to a number of nearby pheasant sheds.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before cooling the cylinders and damping down hotspots.
The fire resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to all of the cylinders and fire damage to a number of the pheasant sheds which killed approximately 70 pheasants.