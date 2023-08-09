News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon tackle fire which kills 70 pheasants

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a fire in Ripon on Tuesday morning which killed approximately 70 pheasants.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST
North Yorkshire firefighters attended to a fire in Ripon on Tuesday morning which killed approximately 70 pheasants

Fire crews from Ripon, Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a fire to a number of gas cylinders in the village of Aldfield in Ripon at 11.36am yesterday.

Crews located five propane gas cylinders well alight that then spread to a number of nearby pheasant sheds.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before cooling the cylinders and damping down hotspots.

The fire resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to all of the cylinders and fire damage to a number of the pheasant sheds which killed approximately 70 pheasants.

