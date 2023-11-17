News you can trust since 1836
Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge tackle fire at flat in town centre

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a flat in Harrogate town centre last night.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:37 GMT
Crews from Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough were called to East Parade at 10.51pm on Thursday (16 November) to an automatic fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke inside a flat.

The fire crews used an Ariel Ladder platform to gain entry to the flat and located a small fire to a duvet.

Firefighters smothered the fire and removed the duvet from the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire inside a flat in Harrogate town centre

The flat was then naturally ventilated and advice was given to the residents.

The North Yorkshire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The cause of the fire was accidental.

"Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera was used at the incident.”

