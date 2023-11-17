Firefighters from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge tackle fire at flat in town centre
Crews from Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough were called to East Parade at 10.51pm on Thursday (16 November) to an automatic fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke inside a flat.
The fire crews used an Ariel Ladder platform to gain entry to the flat and located a small fire to a duvet.
Firefighters smothered the fire and removed the duvet from the property.
The flat was then naturally ventilated and advice was given to the residents.
The North Yorkshire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The cause of the fire was accidental.
"Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera was used at the incident.”