News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough dealing with caravan on fire at trailer park

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with an ongoing fire in a static caravan at a trailer park in Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:33 BST

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Knaresborough Road at 5.11am this morning to a caravan on fire.

Firefighters are using water from two hose reel jets, and two breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresborough