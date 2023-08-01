Firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough dealing with caravan on fire at trailer park
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with an ongoing fire in a static caravan at a trailer park in Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:33 BST
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Knaresborough Road at 5.11am this morning to a caravan on fire.
Firefighters are using water from two hose reel jets, and two breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.