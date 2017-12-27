Firefighters forced to wait as blaze spread through elderly couple's home in Harrogate

Firefighters were forced to wait for backup due to crewing numbers as an elderly couple’s home burned in Killinghall.

The blaze on Crag Lane last Saturday night (December 16) is believed to have started at the parent’s of Andrew Warren home due to an electrical fault. A Tactical Response Vehicle (TRV) with a crew of three was dispatched from Harrogate after a member of the public reported it as an ‘open fire’ in a housing estate.

Discovering it was a serious fire the crew couldn’t enter without further support, they had to wait for 10 to 15 minutes for another engine.

Not knowing his parents had already escaped Mr Warren fought through choking smoke as firefighters watched on.

Mr Warren said: “I just couldn’t believe it, they were saying it was the wrong type of fire engine and how the crews were too small. This just seemed complete rubbish.

“If they are in a situation where they get a call for a ‘proper’ fire where they know the size of the crew needed they should be sending out what is needed.

“But a fire engine should be able to handle anything from a bin fire to a house fire. Those lads were forced to sit there unable to help.”

Making his way through the house, turning off water which had begun spurting from the mains and checking for his parents, Mr Warren discovered the body of his parent’s 10 year-old Jack Russell, Pip, falling over him in the thick smoke.

After exiting the house an additional crew arrived,but had his parents not woken up in time the family fear that along with the delay a tragedy could have occurred.

Mr Warren said: “By the time another four man team came it was too late, there was nothing else for them to do.”

He added: “The heat made some aerosol cans in the garage explode, the noise woke my dad up so he saw the flames.

“He couldn’t use the landline as the power was gone at this point but he was able to drag my mum through the patio door. He is 79 years old.

“My mum is disabled and she would never have been able to get out herself, if it had taken out my dad they would both be dead like the dog.

“They (Firefighters) later said they were sorry over any confrontation and felt they had let us down and couldn’t do their job but their hands were tied.

“I was angry with them but I was worried and still am, things could have taken a different turn in just a few more minutes.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the first crew was given an updated address after being directed to the open fire but were unable to enter the house. They deployed a hose reel jet to prevent it spreading further.

Alongside joining the NYFRS to ask the public to provide as much information as possible when reporting incidents the North Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union is calling on MP Andrew Jones to add his voice to other Northern MPs to change crewing levels for TRVs.

Simon Wall, Brigade Chair said: “Our main concern is that our crew was sent to what was believed to be a small fire out in the open with a TRV as is protocol.

“The problem is that this is a dangerous practice, this turned out to be a serious building fire and for between 10 and 15 minutes firefighters had to wait until another crew arrived because of the insufficient one originally sent.