Firefighters forced to close major road in Harrogate district following large gas leak

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a large gas leak on a major road in the Harrogate district last night.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read

A crew from Harrogate and an officer from Ripon were called to the A61, between the roundabouts at Ripley, at 6.33pm yesterday (3 July).

Upon arrival, they came across a grass cutting machine that had impacted a large gas main and caused it to rupture, creating a significant leak.

The road was forced to close and residents nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows shut and to avoid using any naked flames.

Firefighters were forced to close a major road in the Harrogate district on Monday evening following large gas leakFirefighters were forced to close a major road in the Harrogate district on Monday evening following large gas leak
Crews stood by and assisted with traffic management whilst gas engineers excavated to locate the leak and worked to isolate the supply.

The road was reopened this morning.

