Firefighters called out to fire at Harrogate business

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a small fire inside a business in Pannal over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a report of smoke inside a commercial premises at 8:43am on Saturday, November 3.

Firecrews wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises to find a small fire to a storage heater.

The firefighters extinguished the heater which had developed an electrical fault and cleared the premises of smoke with a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Harrogate and Knaresborough firefighters attended a small fire inside a commercial premises over the weekend
