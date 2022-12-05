Firefighters called out to fire at Harrogate business
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a small fire inside a business in Pannal over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a report of smoke inside a commercial premises at 8:43am on Saturday, November 3.
Firecrews wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises to find a small fire to a storage heater.
The firefighters extinguished the heater which had developed an electrical fault and cleared the premises of smoke with a positive pressure ventilation fan.