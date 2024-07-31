Firefighters called after smoke seen issuing from bin lorry in Harrogate
Crew members from Harrogate fire station responded to reports of smoke coming from a bin lorry on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to reports of a bin lorry smoking at 7.01am on Tuesday morning (July 31).
Crews applied water and used pitchforks to turn over the waste load.
Crews carried out thermal inspection to check the fire was extinguished.
The incident was left with the driver.
