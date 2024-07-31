Firefighters called after smoke seen issuing from bin lorry in Harrogate

Firefighters responded to reports of a bin lorry fire in Harrogate on Tuesday

Crew members from Harrogate fire station responded to reports of smoke coming from a bin lorry on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a bin lorry smoking at 7.01am on Tuesday morning (July 31).

Crews applied water and used pitchforks to turn over the waste load.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews carried out thermal inspection to check the fire was extinguished.