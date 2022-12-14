A crew from Harrogate attended to reports of an uncontrolled fire in the base of an Aga cooker in South Stainley at 9.37pm last night (December 13).

It is believed that there had been an oil leak on a feed pipe which had saturated the wool lining of the appliance and it had ignited.

The fire crew isolated the appliance, extinguished the fire and gave advice to the occupants.