Firefighters attend to uncontrolled fire at property in Harrogate

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to an uncontrolled fire inside a cooker last night.

By Lucy Chappell
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 10:51am

A crew from Harrogate attended to reports of an uncontrolled fire in the base of an Aga cooker in South Stainley at 9.37pm last night (December 13).

It is believed that there had been an oil leak on a feed pipe which had saturated the wool lining of the appliance and it had ignited.

The fire crew isolated the appliance, extinguished the fire and gave advice to the occupants.

