Firefighters attend to garage fire at property in Ripon over the weekend

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a fire in a garage at a property in Ripon on Saturday.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews from Ripon, Harrogate and Masham attended to the fire on Dallamires Lane at 2.22pm on Saturday (December 17).

The garage was attached to a residential property and contained a vehicle.

Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

Firefighters attended to a fire in a garage at a residential property in Ripon on Saturday afternoon
The cause of the fire is yet to be established by fire investigation officers.

