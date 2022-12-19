Firefighters attend to garage fire at property in Ripon over the weekend
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a fire in a garage at a property in Ripon on Saturday.
Crews from Ripon, Harrogate and Masham attended to the fire on Dallamires Lane at 2.22pm on Saturday (December 17).
The garage was attached to a residential property and contained a vehicle.
Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established by fire investigation officers.