Firecracker Ball in Harrogate raises over £265,000 for Barnardo's

One of the biggest and brightest charitable events in the region’s calendar recently took place at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate and once again Yorkshire dug deep – with early indications showing over a quarter of a million pounds was raised for Barnardo’s for the fourth consecutive year.

The Firecracker Ball, which is now in its 17th year supporting the world famous children’s charity, takes place every November in a huge themed marquee attached to Rudding Park Hotel, and this year over 680 guests were transported through the marquee and into the dazzling Brazilian Carnival.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing

Barnardo’s Vice President and chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Phil Taylor said: “Every year we begin the planning and think how on earth can we even come close to what we did last year? And every year I wake up the day after and count myself lucky to have such an amazing committee working so very hard to pull it all together and, of course, the astonishing generosity of the people of Yorkshire who come every year and dig so very, very deep for such a wonderful charity.”

Highlights of the ball included moving speeches from Alisha, Mathew, Lewis and Gabriella, a group of young people supported by Barnardo’s in Bradford (ages 10-22); an auction of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, including lots donated by Sir Paul McCartney, Ben de Lisi and The Angels Events, and a performance from pop sensation, Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Firecracker Ball 2018

All funds raised on the night will be donated to Barnardo’s in Yorkshire, who each year help almost 14,000 children, young people and their families in over 80 specialised projects in local communities. Since the first Firecracker Ball for Barnardo’s in 2002, the event has now raised over £2.8 million.

Kirsty Guy, senior relationship manager, from Barnardo’s said: “The funds raised by the Firecracker Ball are invaluable in helping various Barnardo’s services across Yorkshire continue to offer vital services and support to vulnerable young people when and where they need it the most.”

“None of what we achieve every year would be possible without the help of our sponsors and supporters so we do need to thank the likes of Evans Property Group, UBS Wealth management, Phillip Stoner the Jeweller, , The Angels Events, Rudding Park, Oakapple Group, Team Impression Limited, David Parkin, and Source Marketing Communications amongst others for everything they do for the both the ball and Barnardo’s.”

If you would like to find out more about the event please visit www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk.

Firecracker Ball 2019 will take place on November 9, 2019.

