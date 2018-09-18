Fire near Ripon: 36-year-old man taken to hospital

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital today after a fire at a derelict building in Littlethorpe.

Firefighters from Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to Littlethorpe Lane at 9.36am.

Crews used a 45mm main jet, a ceiling hook and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the man suffered from burns to his hands and arms.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It is believed this fire was caused by demolition work close to live electrical wires."