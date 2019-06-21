Fire in Harrogate town centre - Here's everything we know so far

A large fire has broken out at a shop unit in Harrogate town centre.

Where is the fire?

More than five fire engines are on the scene at the blaze, which is on Station Parade, but the entrance to the unit is on Beulah Street.

Which shop is it?

It's believed to be at Deli Blanca - the former Tommy Gun's shop unit

Road closures

Station Parade is closed while fire crews work to bring the blaze under control, and Cheltenham Parade is also closed off.

Advice from emergency services

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to avoid the area.

How bad is the fire?

