Fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough called to house fire in Harrogate's Bilton area
Three fire engines were yesterday in attendance at a house fire in the Bilton area of Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the blaze in a garage spread to an attached bungalow.
Fire crews from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough used breathing apparatus, water from hose reels, main jets and a quantity of firefighting foam in an effort to battle the blaze, which was reported at 3.26pm on Wednesday June 21.
The cause of the fire is to be investigated.