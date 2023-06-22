News you can trust since 1836
Fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough called to house fire in Harrogate's Bilton area

Three fire engines were yesterday in attendance at a house fire in the Bilton area of Harrogate.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the blaze in a garage spread to an attached bungalow.

Fire crews from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough used breathing apparatus, water from hose reels, main jets and a quantity of firefighting foam in an effort to battle the blaze, which was reported at 3.26pm on Wednesday June 21.

The cause of the fire is to be investigated.

Three fire engines were in attendance at a house fire in the Bilton area of Harrogate.
