Fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough called to house fire in Bilton
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a fire at a house in the Bilton area of Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:22 BST
Three fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough were called at 3.26pm yesterday (21 June) to a fire that had spread from a garage to an attached bungalow.
Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, main jets and a quantity of firefighting foam.
The cause of the fire is to be investigated.