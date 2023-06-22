News you can trust since 1836
Fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough called to house fire in Bilton

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a fire at a house in the Bilton area of Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

Three fire engines from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough were called at 3.26pm yesterday (21 June) to a fire that had spread from a garage to an attached bungalow.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, main jets and a quantity of firefighting foam.

The cause of the fire is to be investigated.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a fire at a house in the Bilton area of Harrogate yesterday afternoon
