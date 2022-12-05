News you can trust since 1836
Fire crews tackle car fire on major road in Harrogate district

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a car which had caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

By Lucy Chappell
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:25am

Fire crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough extinguished a Vauxhall Zafira which had caught fire following an engine fault on the A1 southbound near Boroughbridge.

A hose reel and breathing apparatus was used to put out the fire.

Occupants had left scene and it was believed they had been picked up by another vehicle prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Boroughbridge and Knaresborough fire crews attended a car fire on the A1 over the weekend
