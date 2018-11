A chocolate brown cockapoo called Oscar has been reunited with his owner after falling down a 10ft deep hole in Knaresborough.

Knaresborough firefighters were called by a man at 1pm on Friday, November 23 after his dog fell into a hole between two houses.

Crews arrived at the scene on Abbey Road and rescued Oscar, who had fallen 10ft.

Thankfully Oscar was not injured in the fall and was returned to his owner, but not before grabbing a snap with his rescuers.