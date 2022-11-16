News you can trust since 1836
Fire crews from the Harrogate district deal attend incident at residential property

Crews from Ripon and Knaresborough responded to a plastic handrail on fire inside a communal area of a residential property on Mill Lane in Boroughbridge at 5.40pm yesterday.

By Graham Chalmers
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 8:33am
Crews from Ripon and Knaresborough responded to a fire incident.

The fire was out on arrival.

Skipton crews attended a bin fire at a commercial property on Cavendish Street, Skipton at 7.33pm yesterday.

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.

Whitby crews extinguished a campfire on the beach near Tate Hill in Whitby at 8.18pm.

