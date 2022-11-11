News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge called to attend spa fire

Three fire crews were called to tackle a fire in a spa in Harrogate in the early hours of Friday morning (November 11).

By Louie Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews from Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough responded to reports of a fire in a sauna in a spa in Follifoot, Harrogate at 12.16am.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras, one hose reel and small tools to deal with the incident.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 12.16am

Most Popular

Read More
These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harr...
HarrogateBoroughbridgeKnaresborough