Fire crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge called to attend spa fire
Three fire crews were called to tackle a fire in a spa in Harrogate in the early hours of Friday morning (November 11).
By Louie Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Crews from Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough responded to reports of a fire in a sauna in a spa in Follifoot, Harrogate at 12.16am.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras, one hose reel and small tools to deal with the incident.
The fire was caused by an electrical fault.