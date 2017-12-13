Festive service with a twist is a hit

The annual Community Christmas Service held at St Mary’s Church in Tadcaster and hosted by students from Tadcaster Grammar School, was declared the best.

And They All Sang was a festive celebration of song, drama, musicianship and much more.

Several narrators told the Christmas story which included angels, shepherds and inflatable sheep.

The Pop Choir and Chamber Choir were in fine voice and there was some exceptional solo singing from India Chesters, Phoebe Cook, Darcie Kirk, Sophia O’Callaghan and Eleanor Blundell.

A quartet of Sixth Form students - Alicia Fletcher, Erin Wilson, Lawrence Jeffrey-Parkinson and Jordan Bennett - sang The Angel Gabriel from Heaven Came a cappella. Eleanor Briggs gave a confident performance of Silent Night played beautifully on her flute and there was fine accompanying on the piano by Alannah Shaw.

Conducted and accompanied by Miss Buckley, Miss Caine, Mr Dalton and Mrs Hainsworth on the organ, the programme included traditional carols with the congregation invited to join in.

In attendance were the Deputy Mayor of Tadcaster Don Mackay, Headteacher Martyn Sibley, staff, governors, parents, grandparents, church members and community.

Rev Canon Sue Sheriff said: “You never cease to surprise and delight me.

“A massive thank you to all of you for an outstanding evening in celebration of this wonderful time of the year, which could not be achieved without the dedicated staff.”