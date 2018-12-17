Festive recycling film launch

Selby District Council has made a heart-warming Christmas film to encourage recycling this Christmas.

The festive advert is encouraging residents to give collection crews the gift of lots of recycling this year.

The ad has been produced with Church Fenton-based 7 Video Productions, based at a new site where the Council has been working to support a new creative industries hub, to deliver new jobs and opportunities.

The festive film focuses on a child waiting excitedly for a visit but is it from Father Christmas or someone even more special?

Leader of the Council, Coun Mark Crane said: “This film is a great way to encourage everyone to think about the extra waste we produce at this time of year.

“Lots of parents contact us to say how much it means to them that the collection crews wave at their children or that their kids love seeing the crews dressed up at this time of year with their Santa hats on.

“This film was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the great relationship the crews have in our community.”

Andrew Turner, Amey Waste Collections Account Manager, said: “Our waste operatives have a fantastic relationship with the communities they work in, so to be part of this Christmas film is a real privilege.

“This film not only highlights the fantastic relationships our crews have with residents of Selby but it’s also an important reminder for us all to think about how we dispose of that extra waste this festive season.”

Collection crews will take extra card and paper (all boxes must be flattened and not stacked inside one another) as well as additional plastic and cans in separate carrier bags. From mid-January the green waste service can be used to recycle Christmas trees.

Watch the You Tube film at: https://youtu.be/P6QY7VPWxfQ