Festive market set for historic village church

Grade 1 listed All Saints’ Church in the Ainsty village of Bolton Percy will once again be home to this year’s Bolton Percy Christmas Market.

A host of stalls, many new for this year, will be set up at the event on Saturday November 24 from 1-4pm, to showcase locally-produced home and garden decorations, tasty cheese and chutneys, plus toiletries, jewellery, gifts for all the family, cards and wrapping paper.

There will also be home baking and Santa will make an appearance between 2-3pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “The church will be beautifully decorated for Christmas to create a festive atmosphere, and this year shoppers will be treated to a rousing performance by Appleton Roebuck Primary School choir from 3pm.”

This will be the sixth Christmas Market to be held in the village of Bolton Percy, and each year the event becomes more and more popular attracting visitors from far and wide.

Alan Swain, Chairman of The Friends Of All Saints’ Bolton Percy, added: “This will be the best Bolton Percy Christmas Market yet.

“We have lots of new stalls planned plus everyone is really looking forward to hearing the choir sing.”

Entry is £2.50 per person, children under 11 get free entry. Santa’s Grotto open 2-3pm, Santa tickets cost £3.