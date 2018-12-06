Festive fun for all the family at Lotherton

Families can get into the festive spirit with a fun day out at Lotherton Hall’s Christmas Experience, writes Gemma Jimmison.

The Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk is the highlight of the experience.

The illuminated walk features a lovely interactive display for each one of the 12 days in the famous song.

Visitors will be able to hook a swan and make it swim, play the drums and join in with the dancing ladies.

It’s a lovely walk through beautiful woodland - my only advice would be to make sure you wrap up warm and wear your wellies!

Younger guests will also love the range of crafts in the Elf Village. We made a beautiful Christmas tree decoration, with the help of a friendly elf in a little log cabin.

There’s also the Enchanted Fairy Dell, House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, and Christmas Courtyard with its own snow machine.

Children can also take a trip to see Santa in the North Pole.

The Christmas Experience - run by Lotherton, Leeds City Council and Breeze - is open until December 23. Prices start at £7 for adults and £3.75 for children (or £14.45 with a trip to Santa’s Grotto included).

Crafts cost £3 each. Visit www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk to find out more or to book.