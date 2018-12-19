Festive cheer from Town stars

Members of the Harrogate Town coaching staff and first team visited Harrogate Hospital and Horton Housing – STAY Harrogate (Supported Tenancies at Yorkshire) to spread some festive cheer in the build up to Christmas.

The annual visits were arranged by Harrogate Town’s Community Foundation manager Iain Service, who attended the events alongside first team players Jack Emmett, Aaron Williams, James Belshaw and Toby Lees.

Also in attendance was manager Simon Weaver, assistant manager Paul Thirlwell, goalkeeping coach Phil Priestley and members of the media team.

Working on behalf of the foundation, Mr Service looks to create links in the local community and assist those in need.

He said: “We realise that not everyone is having a great time this Christmas.

“It can often be daunting, especially if time is spent away from home in unfamiliar surroundings.

“We wanted to give something back, reaching out to our fanbase to assist in donating presents and selection boxes for those less fortunate.

“Harrogate Hospital does such a great job and if we can put a smile on peoples faces during the hard times – it makes it all worthwhile.

“We would like to thank all those who donated selection boxes and toys for this appeal.

“The selflessness and generosity of local people have been remarkable, in particular those who have fundraised and given up their charity donations for this cause.”

After visiting Harrogate Hospital, the team took time to visit Horton Housing – STAY Harrogate (Supported Tenancies at Yorkshire).

Based in Harrogate, Horton Housing focus on providing housing-related support for people aged 18 and above in the local area, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation continues to work in the heart of the community.

