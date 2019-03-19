Festival’s new mini library opens at New Park Primary

Harrogate International Festivals has launched a new mini library.

Located at New Park Primary Academy on Skipton Road, the library is part of the festival’s wider scheme.

It already supports mini libraries on board Transdev’s Number 36 buses to encourage reading in the wider community.

Two mini-libraries are currently located outside the Festival office on Cheltenham Parade, as well as within Harrogate’s new social spot, Cold Bath Brewery.

Books can be accessed throughout the day, with both children and adults encouraged to take and donate a book.

Mr Mold, headteacher at New Park Primary Academy, said: “We’re really excited and grateful to be the first Harrogate school with a mini library.

“Our curriculum is built upon a love of books and reading.

“We immerse children in the books that we read and put reading at the heart of all that we do. We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with HIF and to be able to offer books freely to parents and carers at New Park.”

Beth Walker, marketing and communications coordinator at HIF, said: “We’re delighted to open our first mini-library in a school.

“One of our ambitions in our year-round outreach work is to support and encourage children to fall in love with reading.

“It’s a passion that can carry individuals throughout life.”