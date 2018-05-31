Fell Rescue and paramedics called out after boy injured near Beckwithshaw

Paramedics and fell rescuers were called out after a boy was left with suspected knee and back injuries near Beckwithshaw.

The boy is believed to have been taking part in an organised trial bike event on Sunday afternoon on farmland near Penny Pot Lane.

According to the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) he fell from the top of a rock and his bike landed on top of him.

A spokesperson for UWFRA said: "He fell off of the rock and his bike landed on top of him. He was treated for as a precautionary measure for spinal damage. The ambulance crew were able to provide pain relief and once that was done we were able to move him through the forest."