Feline lonely this Christmas - homeless pets make festive plea

Homeless pets currently being cared for by Blue Cross animal carers and volunteers in Thirsk all have just one wish this Christmas – to find a loving home.

The charity rehomes thousands of pets every year but some find it harder than others to meet their perfect match - cats like Tiddles, a three-year-old sweet girl who has been homeless for more than 70 days.

She is looking for a quieter home where she will get a fuss and a bit of company.

She can be playful and likes nothing more than a game followed by a snooze on the sofa.

Will Lamping, Rehoming Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Thirsk, said: “While we try to give all the pets in our care the best Christmas possible with a special dinner, most of them do not enjoy kennel life and would much rather be next to a cosy fire and enjoying the festive season with a family of their own.

“While it is never a good idea to get a pet as a surprise present for someone, for those having a quiet family Christmas it may be a good time of year to take on a pet but Blue Cross urges to consider a rescue who are rehomed responsibly with lifetime support and want nothing more this Christmas than to be in a loving home.”

Summer has been at Blue Cross for more than 60 days, she was found all alone as a stray cat. At just one-year-old, it isn’t known if she has ever had a home of her own during her young life. She was scared when she first arrived but has been showing more of her sweet self now she has gained some confidence.

Blue Cross rehoming centres will be open up right until Christmas Eve to try to find pets loving homes.

If you can give a pet a home, or if you’d like to donate towards the care of lonely pets in need, click here.