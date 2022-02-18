Fees to be waved in Harrogate district for street parties to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

MP Andrew Jones approached North Yorkshire County Council after he was contacted by constituents in Knaresborough who hoped to hold a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones approached North Yorkshire County Council after he was contacted by constituents in Knaresborough who hoped to hold a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The residents were concerned because the county council fees for road closures are between £300 and £800 making the event unaffordable.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Jones wrote to the county council to highlight the case and ask that the council considers waiving the fees for this once-in-a-lifetime special occasion to celebrate 70 years of service by The Queen.

In their reply the county council told Mr Jones that they are going to do so and are shortly to publish guidance for residents.

Mr Jones also told the Harrogate Advertiser that it is expected the waiver with apply to all street parties to mark the in the district.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP said: “It is great to see that the council are backing what will be a nationwide celebration by making it easier for people to join the party.

"People want to mark the occasion and raise a glass to toast the long reign of Her Majesty alongside their friends, family and neighbours.

“The Diamond Jubilee was a bit of a damp one weather-wise on the day itself but many, me included, remember with fondness the street parties of the Silver Jubilee in 1977.

"After two years of national turmoil it will be great to see people united in commemoration of 70 years of dedicated and exemplary public service by such a remarkable person.

“Thank you to North Yorkshire County Council for making it that bit easier.”

Mr Jones has also written to the Secretary of State responsible for Local Government, Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, to suggest that the county council’s scheme is replicated across the country.