Fate of Prezzo in Harrogate to be revealed in coming days

The fate of the Harrogate branch of Italian restaurant chain Prezzo, alongside others across the country, is set to be revealed following reports that 100 could be closed.

No confirmation can currently be given on the status of the Albert Street branch but Prezzo, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, is understood to be releasing documents outlining which branches will be affected.

The Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) is to be released in the coming days, and will involve negotiations with landlords over rent.

A source close to the company said: "The process would launch in days rather than weeks."