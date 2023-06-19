Fatal collision near Harrogate: Police issue appeal after taxi driver dies in road incident in North Yorkshire

The police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened at approximately 01.20am yesterday, Sunday June 18 on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick.

It involved a grey BMW which collided with a black Peugeot taxi.

Sadly, the driver of the taxi, a man in his 40s died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are receiving support form specially trained officers.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s remains in hospital.

The stretch of road was closed until 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon to allow officers to investigate the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Hawkins.

Alternatively, email Steve Hawkins on [email protected]