Fantastic turnout for Rotary Club’s tree planting day

An estimated 70 to 80 people joined forces to plant trees at Folly Hall, Thornthwaite, on Saturday, March 23 – including children and dogs.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, the aim of the event was to plant 1,000 trees as part of an overall Carbon Emissions Offset Scheme to plant 25,000 in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

As well as members of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, the Rotary Club of Leeds White Rose, Zero Carbon Harrogate and boarders from Ashville College also came along to support the landowners, neighbours, and people from the Harrogate area on the day.

They had responded to an interview of Rotarian Terry Knowles broadcast by Stray FM the day before.

Terry Knowles said: “It was wonderful to see so many people coming to help, some bringing other family members and even their dogs, and many enjoying the task of learning how best to plant trees for the first time.

“We have now planted 18,700 trees, which just leaves us with another 6,300 to go to achieve our target.

“Thomas and Anna Iveson, the landowners, kindly laid on refreshments afterwards.”