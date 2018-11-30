Famous MP (and author!) in North Yorkshire this weekend

One of Britain’s most popular politicians – and authors – is coming to Ripon to talk about his new book this weekend.

After doing his duty in the Cabinet for Blair and Brown, ex-Hull MP Alan Johnson became a publishing sensation with his memoirs – This Boy, Please Mister Postman and The Long and Winding Road.

Renowned for his love of rock and pop, the likable Johnson has now branched out into a new form of memoir telling the story of the songs which have inspired him such as Wings’ Band on the Run.

The former postman, will be talking about In My Life at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, December 9 thanks to The Ripon Bookshop.

The event will feature Ripon Grammar School’s Man-Choir singing a medley of appropriate songs.

Starting at 3pm, tickets for this special event are available from The Ripon Bookshop or via Eventbrite.

