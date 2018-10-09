Family film screening of Coco helps deal with death

A free family movie afternoon will be hosted by Saint Wilfrid’s in Harrogate on Saturday October 20, 2-5pm.

Disney Pixar’s Coco will be show in the pop-up cinema in the parish hall, as the organisation explore the idea of keeping memories alive even when loved ones have gone, during October and November.

After the film families can join the organisers in the church for a very special children’s service of remembrance, where they can light a candle for a loved one, and even take along a photo to sit alongside the candle, inspired by the “ofrenda” in Coco. Saint Michael’s bereavement service will be available.

To reserve a place email bookings@stwilfrid.org