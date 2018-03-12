Family escape unharmed from house fire in Killinghall

A family has escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in their Killinghall home.

The fire is believed to have started due to an electrical fault in a consumer board at the house on Moor Close around 3.20am today (Monday, March 12).

Three North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched from Harrogate and Knaresborough to the two-storey property. It was found fire damage had been caused to the cloakroom and hallway while the rest of the house had severe smoke damage.

According to the NYFRS smoke detectors had been fitted and alerted the family to the danger, two adults and two children escaped unharmed.