Fame! Harrogate shop seen by a million TV viewers

The Harrogate independent shop whose victory in the recent Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition was seen by a million viewers on Channel 5 last week says the coverage has boosted the town as a whole.

Georgina Collins, the owner of Bijouled on Parliament Street, who spent four months working with designer Claire Jordan on the winning window display, said the town centre had been deluged with visitors thanks to the two Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas documentaries broadcast last week.

She said: "It's been a little bit crazy this week. So many people have come into the shop on the back of the programmes saying nice things about Harrogate.

"They haven't just been coming to our shop but to all the other ones on TV. We've had visitors from across the North and the Midlands and even one family from Switzerland saying they saw Harrogate on Channel 5."

The ladies accessories shop, which has been trading successfully for nearly ten years, also worked with customers on the theme of its window display which was 'past, present and future.'

Since its sudden fame, Bijouled has been trying to act for the good of the town centre as a whole.

Georgina said: "We've had such a deluge of people. it's been fabulous. The TV show must have been good for hotels in Harrogate, too.

"We've also been pointing visitors to cafes and restaurants to go during their stay in town."