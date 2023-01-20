Fallen power lines in Knaresborough cause fire in early hours
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in Knaresborough in the early hours of this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:58am
A crew from Knaresborough attended to the fire at 1.01am on Bar Lane this morning which was caused by power lines that had come down.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log said: “Crews located the damaged power line that was arcing with the ground.
"Crews handed the incident over to land owners to await the arrival of engineers to make the cables safe.”