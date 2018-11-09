Extremely rare Lamborghini stolen from Yorkshire village 'can change colour depending on the light'

Mystery surrounds what happened to a rare supercar stolen from a wedding venue in rural North Yorkshire.

The Aventador Roadster, worth £300,000, belonged to a wedding guest and was taken from outside a country barn at Wighill Park, near Tadcaster in the early hours of August 31.

At the time, it was seen being driven towards Halifax, and the distinctive supercar has since been spotted in the town.

But mystery surrounds what has happened to it.

It is so rare that if it was serviced or modified by a registered Lamborghini dealer, the manufacturer would be alerted that it had been stolen, and it has no value for parts.

It was wrapped in a lime green film at the time of the theft but its actual colour is azure silver-blue and can alter depending on the light.

Its owners are now offering a reward of £10,000 for its safe return or information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

The car, with the registration plates RW24, had a black racing stripe on the bonnet and green racing stripe on the roof. It has a removable roof, black wheels, wheel spacers, beige seats and the words ‘Lamborghini’ in black on the front doors. One of the wheels has a 1cm chip in it, and there are some minor marks on the passenger seat leather, and it is fitted with a specialist Caprista exhaust.

However, there is a possibility that some of these items may have been changed or removed by the thieves.

The vehicle identification number is ZHWER17D8ELA02022, but again this may have been changed by the suspects.

Anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle or knows where it is now, or has any other information that could assist the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180163488 when passing on information.

The reward will be paid upon the safe recovery of the vehicle in good condition or the arrest and conviction of the suspects. It may be divided depending on the number of people who come forward with information and if more than one person gives information directly leading to the safe recovery or conviction, the reward will be divided at the owner’s discretion.