Exclusive: Rise in mental health problems for Yorkshire's paramedics as staff describe increasing strain

AMBULANCE CREWS who deal with “daily trauma” are being failed when it comes to support for stress while on the job, union officials have warned, as exclusive figures reveal the toll on their mental health.

One in ten staff at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) took time off the job for stress, anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder in the past year, figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show.

Source: Yorkshire Ambulance Service via FOI

Debbie Wilkinson, a Leeds paramedic of 27 years, said ambulance workers are struggling to cope after dealing with traumatic call-outs because of a lack of time to speak to colleagues.

"A few years ago you got to chat to colleagues between jobs. Now you are doing job after job and you don’t really see colleagues. You haven’t got time for a de-brief.

“You might go to a really traumatic job and then straight on to another. If you get a build up of those then you don’t process it," she said.

" “I’ve been off sick myself. It just get’s to a point where it’s a perfect storm. It just becomes too much. Work-life balance can be really difficult. We are getting busier and busier. Something has got to give.

Paramedic Debbie Wilkinson says pressures mean there is little time for stress-relieving chats

“PTSD is on the increase."

Terry Cunliffe, regional officer for Unite, which represents ambulance staff, said: “Ambulance crews face daily trauma, sometimes several times a day.

“Paramedics and their care assistants and technicians attend incidents such as car accidents, where members of the public have suffered catastrophic injuries and unfortunately multiple deaths, major fires, suicides and murders and during these incidents they are working to save the lives of these victims.

“These inevitably have an impact on their own well-being, however resilient they are.”

Mr Cunliffe said the union is now working with YAS to identify the signs of PTSD early and support ambulance crew members who are struggling.

However, he said there was still a “tendency to fail to support staff or to identify a need for help before our members become ill”.

He said: “Some Unite members have faced losing their job directly as a result of work-related PTSD and that is unacceptable.

“We shouldn’t make the investment made to train ambulance crew and then throw it away due to a failure to identify a support need.”

More than 26,000 working days were lost as a result of stress, anxiety, depression or PTSD in 2017/18, a 19 per cent rise on the year before and the highest number in at least four years.

Those signed off sick with these mental health conditions took an average of 46 days off work, the figures show.

Our investigation comes in the wake of the national Protect the Protectors campaign, which resulted in Parliament approving a bill to increase the penalties for assaults on firefighters, ambulance crews and police officers.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who instigated the bill, said: “Given the nature of the work undertaken by ambulance staff, it comes as no surprise that dealing with trauma day after day can take its toll on a person’s wellbeing and mental health. What is shocking however is the scale of the problem when you see just how many YAS staff are affected.”

She said she hoped the bill would not only protect emergency workers from attacks but also “send a message to managers to stress that every effort must be made to support blue-light workers in the line of duty”.

Stephen Segasby, Deputy Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We recognise that our frontline staff do an incredibly challenging job, often in difficult circumstances, and have faced additional pressure due to the ever-increasing demands placed on our emergency service.

“We take the health and wellbeing of our workforce very seriously and we have support mechanisms in place."

He said all its frontline supervisors were being trained as mental health first-aiders.

He said it also referred its staff to initiatives such as the Blue Light Programme, run by the charity Mind.

Mahbu Rahman, Blue Light Programme Manager at Mind, said: “It’s concerning that the number of ambulance staff are needing to take sick leave due to problems like stress, anxiety, depression and PTSD has increased.

“It’s not clear whether these issues are on the rise or, more positively, whether it’s now more acceptable for staff to be open when they need time off work for these kinds of problems.

“Either way, employers can’t deny the importance of promoting good mental health at work.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Ambulance staff perform an incredibly important and demanding job and we expect the NHS to properly support them."

Additional reporting by Georgina Morris, Lindsay Pantry and Don Mort